Former Sanmina-SCI facility has new owner

After several years - of it being vacant - the former Sanmina-SCI facility in Fountain (USA) has been sold to a real estate investment firm.

The Industrial Realty Group bought the facility, which has been empty since the electronics manufacturer closed the plant in December 2007 and laid off more than 300 people. The company now plans to invest in improvements to attract potential tenants, writes gazette.com.



The Sanmina-SCI building was constructed in the 1980s for a computer manufacturer and became an Apple Computer manufacturing plant in 1991.