From EMS to LED for Tepcomp

Finnish Tepcomp har taken the step from EMS to becoming a manufacturer of LED-modules.

Finnish company Tepcomp has supplied its customers with 15 million LED modules since 1997, when the company was one of the first companies in Finland to begin the development and manufacture of LED products.



Since those days, the company's LED activities have developed steadily, but for a long time, the contract manufacturing of electronics was Tepcomp's main source of revenue. Now LED operations cover around 50 per cent of the company's turnover and, as LED technology advances, they are expected to become the next driving force for growth in the company.



"The supply of over 15 million LED modules is a significant demonstration of Tepcomp's strength and abilities. We are in a good position as the use of LED lights is increasing in a range of industries", explains Tepcomp CEO Pekka Leppälä.