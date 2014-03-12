© franz pfluegl dreamstime.com

Invisio gets order of 3 million USD from the U.S. Army

Danish Invisio has through its American partner TEA Headsets received its first follow-up order on complete communication and hearing protection systems, after the record order in October 2013

The order is worth 3,1 million USD and will be delivered during the second quarter of 2014.



– We are pleased to receive our next order from TCAPS. It shows the strength of being approved in the military program. As announced earlier, we are very optimistic about future sales potential within TCAPS and similar programs, although it is difficult to know when each order will be placed, comments Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO Invisio Communications.