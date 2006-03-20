New Scanflex transceivers for In-Circuit testers

GÖPEL electronic, vendor of JTAG/Boundary Scan solutions compliant to IEEE Std. 1149.x, introduces SFX-TAP(x)/FXT, transceivers which are additional components to the revolutionary JTAG/Boundary Scan hardware platform SCANFLEX®.

These all-new SCANFLEX® TAP transceivers (SFX transceivers) we developed for the integration into In-Circuit Testers (ICT) and optionally offer 2, 4, 6 and 8 parallel, independent TAPs as well as a series of additional resources and special functions.



“The combination of JTAG/Boundary Scan with ICT or other fixture based test technologies is the most efficient solution for many medium and high volume applications,” says Bettina Becker, Marketing and International Sales Manager for GÖPEL electronic. “The new SCANFLEX® transceivers are our response to customers' requests for professional integration solutions with specific production demands. Our OEM partners and third party applicants are now able to utilize strong Boundary Scan options for boards with limited physical test access. Additionally, they are able to integrate the entire test and programming procedures from the lab directly into the production process.”



In contrast to previously available SCANFLEX® TAP transceivers, the new models' TAP Interface Cards (TIC) type 02 are no longer integrated but are differentially coupled with an up to two metres long IDC or Wire Wrap cable. Even at high frequency signal transitions a trouble-free TAP signal transmission to the TIC02 modules of up to 80 MHz is guaranteed. These TIC02 are low-cost modules providing externally programmable input and output voltage per TAP as well as relays for the galvanic isolation from the UUT. Furthermore, there is a mechanism to adapt the interface to various driver requirements. For each TAP there is a programmable delay compensation combined with stepwise (250Hz/1MHz) programmable TCK frequency to 80MHz, enabling numerous parametric possibilities and, therefore, an optimal adaptation to the UUT.



Moreover, resources such as thirty-two voltage programmable dynamic I/O, two analog I/O channels, three statistic I/O and trigger lines are standard features of the SFX-TAP(x)/FXT transceivers, which can be freely combined with all SCANFLEX® controllers on PCI, PXI, USB, FireWire or LAN basis, with distances up to five metres.

The new transceiver has a slot for coupling with SCANFLEX® I/O modules. Alternatively, various SFX I/O modules can be connected via an SFX/LS interface. These extensions allow the configuration of almost unlimited additional analog or digital resources.



SFX-TAP(x)/FXT is fully supported in the industry leading JTAG/Boundary Scan software SYSTEM CASCON™ from version 4.2.1 on and is compliant with standards IEEE 1149.1, IEEE 1149.4, IEEE 1149.6, IEEE 1532 and JESD71. The software automatically recognizes the transceiver by the AutoDetect Feature.