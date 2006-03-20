SMT & Inspection | March 20, 2006
New Scanflex transceivers for In-Circuit testers
GÖPEL electronic, vendor of JTAG/Boundary Scan solutions compliant to IEEE Std. 1149.x, introduces SFX-TAP(x)/FXT, transceivers which are additional components to the revolutionary JTAG/Boundary Scan hardware platform SCANFLEX®.
These all-new SCANFLEX® TAP transceivers (SFX transceivers) we developed for the integration into In-Circuit Testers (ICT) and optionally offer 2, 4, 6 and 8 parallel, independent TAPs as well as a series of additional resources and special functions.
“The combination of JTAG/Boundary Scan with ICT or other fixture based test technologies is the most efficient solution for many medium and high volume applications,” says Bettina Becker, Marketing and International Sales Manager for GÖPEL electronic. “The new SCANFLEX® transceivers are our response to customers' requests for professional integration solutions with specific production demands. Our OEM partners and third party applicants are now able to utilize strong Boundary Scan options for boards with limited physical test access. Additionally, they are able to integrate the entire test and programming procedures from the lab directly into the production process.”
In contrast to previously available SCANFLEX® TAP transceivers, the new models' TAP Interface Cards (TIC) type 02 are no longer integrated but are differentially coupled with an up to two metres long IDC or Wire Wrap cable. Even at high frequency signal transitions a trouble-free TAP signal transmission to the TIC02 modules of up to 80 MHz is guaranteed. These TIC02 are low-cost modules providing externally programmable input and output voltage per TAP as well as relays for the galvanic isolation from the UUT. Furthermore, there is a mechanism to adapt the interface to various driver requirements. For each TAP there is a programmable delay compensation combined with stepwise (250Hz/1MHz) programmable TCK frequency to 80MHz, enabling numerous parametric possibilities and, therefore, an optimal adaptation to the UUT.
Moreover, resources such as thirty-two voltage programmable dynamic I/O, two analog I/O channels, three statistic I/O and trigger lines are standard features of the SFX-TAP(x)/FXT transceivers, which can be freely combined with all SCANFLEX® controllers on PCI, PXI, USB, FireWire or LAN basis, with distances up to five metres.
The new transceiver has a slot for coupling with SCANFLEX® I/O modules. Alternatively, various SFX I/O modules can be connected via an SFX/LS interface. These extensions allow the configuration of almost unlimited additional analog or digital resources.
SFX-TAP(x)/FXT is fully supported in the industry leading JTAG/Boundary Scan software SYSTEM CASCON™ from version 4.2.1 on and is compliant with standards IEEE 1149.1, IEEE 1149.4, IEEE 1149.6, IEEE 1532 and JESD71. The software automatically recognizes the transceiver by the AutoDetect Feature.
“The combination of JTAG/Boundary Scan with ICT or other fixture based test technologies is the most efficient solution for many medium and high volume applications,” says Bettina Becker, Marketing and International Sales Manager for GÖPEL electronic. “The new SCANFLEX® transceivers are our response to customers' requests for professional integration solutions with specific production demands. Our OEM partners and third party applicants are now able to utilize strong Boundary Scan options for boards with limited physical test access. Additionally, they are able to integrate the entire test and programming procedures from the lab directly into the production process.”
In contrast to previously available SCANFLEX® TAP transceivers, the new models' TAP Interface Cards (TIC) type 02 are no longer integrated but are differentially coupled with an up to two metres long IDC or Wire Wrap cable. Even at high frequency signal transitions a trouble-free TAP signal transmission to the TIC02 modules of up to 80 MHz is guaranteed. These TIC02 are low-cost modules providing externally programmable input and output voltage per TAP as well as relays for the galvanic isolation from the UUT. Furthermore, there is a mechanism to adapt the interface to various driver requirements. For each TAP there is a programmable delay compensation combined with stepwise (250Hz/1MHz) programmable TCK frequency to 80MHz, enabling numerous parametric possibilities and, therefore, an optimal adaptation to the UUT.
Moreover, resources such as thirty-two voltage programmable dynamic I/O, two analog I/O channels, three statistic I/O and trigger lines are standard features of the SFX-TAP(x)/FXT transceivers, which can be freely combined with all SCANFLEX® controllers on PCI, PXI, USB, FireWire or LAN basis, with distances up to five metres.
The new transceiver has a slot for coupling with SCANFLEX® I/O modules. Alternatively, various SFX I/O modules can be connected via an SFX/LS interface. These extensions allow the configuration of almost unlimited additional analog or digital resources.
SFX-TAP(x)/FXT is fully supported in the industry leading JTAG/Boundary Scan software SYSTEM CASCON™ from version 4.2.1 on and is compliant with standards IEEE 1149.1, IEEE 1149.4, IEEE 1149.6, IEEE 1532 and JESD71. The software automatically recognizes the transceiver by the AutoDetect Feature.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments