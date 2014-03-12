© TQ Systems

SRI Radio Systems is now TQ-Systems Durach

The SRI Radio Systems GmbH has a new name. From March 1, 2014, the company is officially operating in the market as TQ-Systems GmbH Durach.

Since July 31, 2013, SRI has been part of the TQ Group. The change of name is a further important step to integrate the unit.



"By working closely with the ten other locations within the TQ Group, we can offer our customers an enhanced service and product range, while having access to increased capacities. This complete offer and the fact that we are part of the group, we want to promote towards the outside. We therefore decided to add TQ to our company name", summarizes Volker Mackert , executive director of TQ-Systems GmbH Durach.