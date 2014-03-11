KUKA opens new production facility in China

© KUKA

KUKA has inaugurated its new production facility in Shanghai, China. During the ceremony, the company - along side table tennis star Timo Boll - put on a real show.

With 350 jobs and an annual production capacity of up to 5'000 robots, the German robot manufacturer started up production at KUKA’s new Chinese subsidiary at the end of last year. The new production facility of KUKA Roboter GmbH in Shanghai, covering an area of 20'000 square meters, now produces KUKA industrial robots and controllers directly in China for the Asian region. “China is the world’s largest and fastest-growing robot market. We have a longstanding partnership with many renowned Chinese customers. In order to accommodate continued growth, we have now significantly increased our capacity in Shanghai,” says Dr. Till Reuter, CEO of KUKA AG.During the inauguration, KUKA was joined by its new brand ambassador, table tennis star Timo Boll, who prior to the opening faced a KUKA KR AGILUS robot in a table tennis match, as a PR Stunt.However, KUKA does not intend to win customers in Asia with the popular campaign alone. Kong Bing, CEO of KUKA Robotics China, explains: “The demand in China for automation solutions with industrial robots is enormous. I am delighted that our new production facility puts us in such an excellent position here.” Shanghai is now the KUKA hub in Asia.