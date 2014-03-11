© alinoubigh dreamstime.com

Würth: More than 40% growth

With strong revenue growth WEdirekt, the online circuit boards store at Würth Elektronik has managed an extremely successful year in 2013. Carina Harnisch, the head of WEdirekt, has developed ideas and targets for 2014 to increase this success even further.

The order intake on WEdirekt increased by approximately 40% this fiscal year. Furthermore the online shop recorded a customer growth of 43%.



Growth impetus came not only from the German market, but from international markets. The development of customers from the neighbouring country of France shows great hope for the future. In France, the order intake in 2013 increased by 70 percent compared to 2012. "Especially in countries like France or Spain, we wish to develop upon our strong customer relationships which we have created over the years," mentions Carina Harnisch. Her goals are demanding: "We want to be the most user-friendly online store for printed circuit boards," she states. Therefore, we are to undergo a complete facelift of the online shop. In particular, the online configurator will be made even easier to use and the calculation received will be clearer."



With help of a survey, the needs and desires of the customers were obtained. "Now we are working on the implementation. 2014 will show continuous development", promises Mrs. Harnisch. "Already HDI PCBs can easily be ordered via the online platform. First and foremost we offer HDI PCBs with standardized layer stackups. We plan to expend our portfolio to include many new technologies."



Würth Elektronik CEO Denis Giba is satisfied with the development of the online shop WEdirekt: "The PCB industry is a highly competitive market. For us, the manufacturer, this means we must constantly evolve. Especially in online business, speed is essential. The success reflects the fact that we are on the right track. "