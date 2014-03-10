© alphaspirit-dreamstime.com

Axiom upgrades its SMT capability

UK-based contract electronics manufacturer, Axiom Manufacturing Services, has upgraded its SMT capability.

The increasing demand for re-shoring of complex products back to the UK for manufacture means that UK CEMS must have surface mount assembly platforms that are equally cost effective in both higher volume/low mix as well as the more established low volume, high mix model, which prompt Axiom to invest in a Fuji Aimex IIs surface mount assembly line, comprising of a Dek Horizon 03iX printer, 3 Fuji Aimex IIx placement units and a BTU Pyramax 150z12 reflow oven.



This investment takes the company’s placement capacity to over 100m placements per month. Commenting on the recent investment, David Davies, managing director at Axiom, said: “We’re continuing to see growth in both our existing and new customer base and at the same time winning business that was previously performed overseas. Axiom remains committed to supporting the re-shoring of electronics manufacturing to the United Kingdom and to creating jobs. Our latest investment, in an uncertain economic climate, provides our current and future customers with exceptional SMT quality coupled with higher capability and throughput.”



Mr Masaaki Sugiura, General Manager of Fuji International Sales & Marketing, commented: “Fuji is delighted that Axiom has chosen to invest in the very first Aimex IIs placement platforms to be installed in the UK and we look forward to growing the partnership with them.”