Renesas tops, but Infineon closing in

According to the latest analysis by Semicast Research, Renesas Electronics was the leading vendor of semiconductors to the OE automotive sector in 2013, ahead of Infineon Technologies.

2013 OE Automotive Semiconductor Vendor Share Ranking

Renesas Electronics 10.8% (2012:13.3%) Infineon Technologies 8.8% (8.3%) STMicroelectronics 7.3% (7.4%) Freescale Semiconductor 6.8% (6.6%) NXP Semiconductor 6.1% (6.0%)

Top 5 Total 39.8% (41.6%)

Others 60.2% (58.4%)

2013 Market Size: USD 27.1 billion

STMicroelectronics retained its position as third largest vendor, with Freescale fourth and NXP fifth. Semicast estimates that revenues for OE automotive semiconductors totaled USD 27.1 billion in 2013.Semicast’s OE automotive semiconductor vendor share analysis ranks Renesas Electronics as the leading supplier in 2013, with an estimated market share of 10.8 percent. Renesas continues to hold the lead over Infineon Technologies, the second largest vendor, which in 2013 had an estimated market share of 8.8 percent. However Renesas’ lead over Infineon narrowed considerably last year (by three percentage points), in part as a result of substantial currency movements.Compared with 2012, the Euro was an average of three percent stronger against the dollar in 2013, while the Japanese Yen was more than twenty percent weaker. Colin Barnden, Principal Analyst at Semicast Research and study author, commented “Measured in Yen, Semicast estimates that Renesas grew its OE automotive semiconductor revenues by more than five percent in 2013, although when measured in dollars its sales are judged to have fallen by almost fifteen percent”.STMicroelectronics is judged to have been the third largest supplier of semiconductors to the OE automotive sector in 2013, with a market share of 7.3 percent, ahead of Freescale on 6.8 percent and NXP on 6.1 percent. Bosch and TI were the only other vendors with an estimated market share of five percent or more in this sector in 2013, both recording sales in excess of USD 1.5 billion.-----Source: Semicast Research