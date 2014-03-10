© okea-dreamstime.com

Freescale staff on missing Malaysian flight

Twenty employees of U.S. chipmaker Freescale Semiconductor were passengers on a Malaysia Airlines flight presumed to have crashed off the Vietnamese coast.

There were no confirmed signs of the plane or any wreckage after flight MH370 went missing.



Twelve of the Freescale employees on the plane were from Malaysia and eight from China, the company said in a statement. Freescale's most senior executives were not on board the flight.



“At present, we are solely focused on our employees and their families,” said Gregg Lowe, president and CEO, Freescale. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this tragic event.”