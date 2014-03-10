© 3quarks dreamstime.com

Vycom adds European sales manager

Asian PCB trader Vycom has appointed a European sales manager to further growth in the region.

Paolo Ciocca – who started his new role in early March – states: "Vycom has already excellent results in the Italian market and I want to bring the company to a higher level of sales throughout Central Europe. My goal is to achieve a wider customer base across Europe and strengthen actual business relationships".



Vycom, which has its European sales headquarter based in Switzerland, reported a turnover of USD 16.5 million in 2013 and is now investing in further growth in the region. The next step for the trader is to ramp up sales efforts in central Europe; mainly in France , Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Looking further into the future already, the company is "investigating business opportunities in Eastern Europe, Russia and the USA".



"Thanks to the wide range of partners working with us, we can address our activities to multiple segments such as Telecom, Automotive and Industrial applications."



Citing accurate product analysis, competitive prices, reliable deliveries and the effective work of its European staff (Management, Quality, Operations) based in China and Hong Kong, Paolo Ciocca is confident to reach the turnover target for 2014: USD 21 million. That said, he points out that around 80% of total revenues are actually generated in Europe.



“We are excited to have Mr. Ciocca joining the Vycom team", said Mr. Simeon – Director of Vycom Europe AG. "His extensive experience will ensure we achieve our long term growth aspirations in the European electronic industry. Many of our customers require a close support for their demanding businesses”.