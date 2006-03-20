AT&S awarded by BenQ

AT&S Austria Technologie- und Systemtechnik AG, Europe's largest manufacturer of printed circuit boards for mobile phones was awarded „best supplier 2005“mby BenQ during the BenQ supplier day on March 18 in Taipei, Taiwan.

The award has been handed over to Harald Sommerer, CEO of AT&S, by Scheaffer Lee, President and COO of BenQ.



“Our business relationship with BenQ exists since BenQ has taken over the mobile phone business from Siemens. We are very glad, that we were able to make such a good job right from the start, and of course this was important for our overall positioning within BenQ, explains Harald Sommerer.



When Siemens and BenQ announced their transaction in spring 2005, AT&S declared that it aimed not only to maintain its business relationship with BenQ-Siemens but also to build a relation with the BenQ Group. “This supplier award is a signal, that our performance was at least according to expectations and that we are competitive. BenQ is a signaling in Taiwan and they are a big global player since they have take over Siemens Mobile. One should not underestimate this” Harald Somerer declares, anticipating the possible effects of the award. “But primarily, this distinction is a compliment for all our employees, who did a good job”.



AT&S is a supplier in the mobile phone business for Nokia, BenQ Mobile, Sony-Ericsson, Rim and Motorola and so for the majority of the large manufacturers. With its recent acquisition in Korea, the manufacturer of flexible printed circuit boards Tofic, AT&S will furthermore increase its customer basis and will be able to offer both flexible and rigid boards in the highest technology to its customers. Beside its mobile business, where AT&S generates 65% of its revenues, roughly 25% come from customers in the industrial and medical sphere and 10% from the automotive segment.