© bernardo varela dreamstime.com

Technica, USA receives order for Wise UltraFlex System

California-based Technica, USA has entered into a Purchase Agreement with MicroConnex to deliver a Wise UltraFlex chemical etching system.

“Our customers are challenged each and every day to produce product with the most uniform etching results, regardless of conductor line and space requirements. Whether it is on 25-micron inner layers, sub panels or outer layers, the UltraFlex Etchstar has a proven track record of meeting these challenges with their compensation etching system,” said Frank Medina, president of Technica, USA. He added, “It is always rewarding when a customer like MicroConnex recognizes the advantages of the Wise technology and the benefits to their company in the longevity of the Wise/Technica partnership.”



Paul Henwood, CEO of MicroConnex stated, “After much investigation, we are convinced that the Wise UltraFlex Etchstar is built with a high degree of quality craftsmanship that will allow us to address the technology demands of our customers, today and in the future. In addition to the many advantages this equipment will bring to MicroConnex, having local service & support through Technica, USA is also very important to our company. We look forward to a successful installation and long-lasting relationship with the folks from Technica, USA and Wise.”