Enthone opens new laboratory

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the Enthone WLP Applications Laboratory currently supports electroplating processes for bump wafer, through silicon via (TSV), copper redistribution layer (RDL), and copper post applications.

Jason Maupin, Vice President – Enthone Americas said, “The Enthone WLP Applications Laboratory provides our team of applications engineers and R&D chemists a unique opportunity to more closely collaborate with our customers and development partners, while gathering critical feedback to validate and further optimize their manufacturing process.”



The facility will also be used to provide hands-on customer training to support their continuous improvement programs, as well as to obtain a better understanding of how Enthone chemistries may be employed for diverse applications.