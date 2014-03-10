© alexander fediachov dreamstime.com

Manz AG: Record revenue following successful turnaround in 2013

Manz AG achieved the highest revenue level in its history, recording a significant 44.6% increase to EUR 266.2 million (previous year: EUR 184.1 million).

This result is particularly impressive in the context of the marginal contribution of a mere 3.9% provided by Solar, formerly the division with the highest revenue. The company also succeeded in producing a significant improvement in profitability. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 27.2 million, which is around EUR 38 million above the prior-year level (EUR -10.8 million), impressively underlines the company's operating strength. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the 2013 financial year amounted to EUR 3.1 million after the company had posted negative EBIT of EUR -30.7 million in 2012.



Dieter Manz, CEO and founder of Manz AG, is very satisfied with the company's performance: "We exploited our chances in the past year, benefiting to an above-average extent from the opportunities in the display industry. Our customers here now include many of the leading Asian suppliers of the electronics industry and the world's leading smartphone and tablet manufacturers. With the highest revenue in the company's history and a positive EBIT, we have clearly achieved our targets for 2013."



Martin Hipp, CFO of Manz AG, adds: "We are pleased to have successfully managed the operating turnaround in 2013. While significantly expanding our business activities, we even succeeded in lowering expenditure. Manz AG's operating strength is reflected in the EBITDA margin of around 10%. Despite the absence of revenue from the solar industry, we have not neglected our development activities in this segment and thereby secured the opportunity to benefit from the next investment cycle, which is in the offing."



Dieter Manz is optimistic in respect of the current financial year and beyond.