© alexander fediachov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 10, 2014
Manz AG: Record revenue following successful turnaround in 2013
Manz AG achieved the highest revenue level in its history, recording a significant 44.6% increase to EUR 266.2 million (previous year: EUR 184.1 million).
This result is particularly impressive in the context of the marginal contribution of a mere 3.9% provided by Solar, formerly the division with the highest revenue. The company also succeeded in producing a significant improvement in profitability. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 27.2 million, which is around EUR 38 million above the prior-year level (EUR -10.8 million), impressively underlines the company's operating strength. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the 2013 financial year amounted to EUR 3.1 million after the company had posted negative EBIT of EUR -30.7 million in 2012.
Dieter Manz, CEO and founder of Manz AG, is very satisfied with the company's performance: "We exploited our chances in the past year, benefiting to an above-average extent from the opportunities in the display industry. Our customers here now include many of the leading Asian suppliers of the electronics industry and the world's leading smartphone and tablet manufacturers. With the highest revenue in the company's history and a positive EBIT, we have clearly achieved our targets for 2013."
Martin Hipp, CFO of Manz AG, adds: "We are pleased to have successfully managed the operating turnaround in 2013. While significantly expanding our business activities, we even succeeded in lowering expenditure. Manz AG's operating strength is reflected in the EBITDA margin of around 10%. Despite the absence of revenue from the solar industry, we have not neglected our development activities in this segment and thereby secured the opportunity to benefit from the next investment cycle, which is in the offing."
Dieter Manz is optimistic in respect of the current financial year and beyond.
Dieter Manz, CEO and founder of Manz AG, is very satisfied with the company's performance: "We exploited our chances in the past year, benefiting to an above-average extent from the opportunities in the display industry. Our customers here now include many of the leading Asian suppliers of the electronics industry and the world's leading smartphone and tablet manufacturers. With the highest revenue in the company's history and a positive EBIT, we have clearly achieved our targets for 2013."
Martin Hipp, CFO of Manz AG, adds: "We are pleased to have successfully managed the operating turnaround in 2013. While significantly expanding our business activities, we even succeeded in lowering expenditure. Manz AG's operating strength is reflected in the EBITDA margin of around 10%. Despite the absence of revenue from the solar industry, we have not neglected our development activities in this segment and thereby secured the opportunity to benefit from the next investment cycle, which is in the offing."
Dieter Manz is optimistic in respect of the current financial year and beyond.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments