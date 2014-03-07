© Apple (illustration purposes only!)

90 million for Foxconn?

That is iPhones mind you. Or rather the number supposedly written in Foxconn's manufacturing contract from Apple.

EMS-giant Foxconn is rumoured to get the manufacturing order for 90 million iPhone6 from Apple in 2014. I know, I know. That phone is not on the market yet and rumours (such as this one) have just started to emerge. But, for a 2014 release, the new phone will have to be in trial production by now, or at least very close to it.



Given the fact that we all know how many iPhones Apple sold last year - 150 million iPhones of all shapes, sizes and age - that number is not so far out of the possible (or maybe just slightly). On the other, Apple might be overly confident when it comes to growth prospectives for the smartphone market in 2014. Who knows.



That should secure Foxconn yet another year in the limelight as Apple's main manufacturing partner (and the scrutiny necessarily attached to that position). The other iPhone manufacturing partner is - by the way - Pegatron.