Strike erupted after IBM / Lenovo deal

More than 1'000 employees at an IBM facility in Southern China have gone on strike. Apparently a response to the terms of their transfer to Lenovo - after the IBM/Lenovo deal.

The employees are calling for higher pay if they choose to transfer, or a higher severance packages if they opt not to.



This is fourth day of the strike, and also, the fourth day that production is completely shut down. So far, the employees have not heard anything from either management nor government regarding the situation, said IBM employee Hou Hongbo to news outlet Reuters.



IBM spokeswoman Florence Ma told Reuters in an e-mailed statement that the employees have been offered terms that are "comparable in aggregate to what they currently are receiving".



Lenovo has not commented on the matter.