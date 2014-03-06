© ingrid prats dreamstime.com

Rimaster expands – opens new office in France

Swedish engineering group Rimaster AB continues the build-up of a strategic global presence by opening an office in France.

The new office will serve current customers in France, but will also target new customers in the region. The new office, strategically located in Lyon, will be headed by Mr. Julien Fambrini. Mr. Fambrini has a vast sales and engineering background in connectors and electronics manufacturing, a key area for the Rimaster Group.



“We see this as a natural step towards a seamless customer service, Jan-Olof Andersson,” President and CEO of the Rimaster Group, says.



“Rimaster is a global company and need to be where our customers are. With an excellent manufacturing organisation, having our own production units in Poland, Sweden and China, we open this office to be able to be even better serve our customers in what we see is a very interesting and expansive region,” Mr. Andersson concludes.



“I see we have great opportunities in this part of Europe, where our skills, competencies and cost profile will be beneficiary,” Mr. Tomas Stålnert, Vice President, Sales & Sourcing and in charge of the new focus area, says.



Mr. Julien Fambrini, who will head Rimaster’s new French office, said: “The Rimaster Group of companies have the perfect profile to become a very interesting partner for OEMs in various business areas. Rimaster is not just subcontractor, but also a partner in qualified design and development, and I see there are many companies in our region we can serve, thus establishing a win-win relation.”