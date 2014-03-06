© kornwa dreamstime.com

Global semi industry posts highest-ever January sales

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), announced that worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $26.28 billion for the month of January 2014, an increase of 8.8 percent from January 2013 when sales were $24.15 billion.

This marks the industry’s highest-ever January sales total and the largest year-to-year increase in nearly three years. Global sales from January 2014 were 1.4 percent lower than the December 2013 total of $26.65 billion, reflecting normal seasonal trends. Regionally, sales in the Americas increased by 17.3 percent compared to last January. All monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average.



“The global semiconductor industry has built on its record revenues from 2013 with an impressive start to 2014, led largely by continued strength in the Americas market,” said Brian Toohey, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. “Sales in January were up across most regions and nearly all product categories compared to last January, which bodes well for continued growth during the rest of 2014.”



Regionally, year-over-year sales increased in the Americas (17.3 percent), Europe (11.3 percent), and Asia Pacific (8.3 percent), but decreased in Japan (-4.7 percent). Sales were flat in Europe compared to the previous month, but decreased slightly in Asia Pacific (-0.6 percent), Japan (-2.3 percent), and the Americas (-3.5 percent). January sales historically are lower than December sales due to seasonal trends.