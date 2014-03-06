© mpanch dreamstime.com

Koh Young America appoints two new reps in America

Koh Young America has appointed two manufacturer’s representatives groups to cover the strategic territories of the Southwestern United States and Southern California.

David Suh, America’s Sales Manager, said, “We are very excited to partner with these representative groups that ideally complement Koh Young and our market. We look forward to a strengthening partnership and strong mutual growth.”





FHP Reps will represent KYA in the South Central region of the United States, including Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana. FHP is a privately held company with representatives placed throughout the territory.



The Southern California and Nevada territory will be covered by San Diego-based PMR Reps.