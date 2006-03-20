Spoerle receives ADI Award

German Based distributor Spoerle Electronic has received its annual “Analog Devices, Inc. Distribution Partner Excellence Award.”

Recognized for its outstanding growth in Blackfin sales performance in Central Europe during 2005, the Distribution Partner Excellence Award was given by Jerry McGuire, general manager, Convergent Platforms and Services Group, at the Embedded World trade show in Nuremberg



“I am pleased to honor SPOERLE with this year's “Distribution Partner Excellence Award” for the company's continued success and its ability to respond to a variety of demanding market changes here in Europe”, said Jerry McGuire, Analog Devices Inc. "SPOERLE has helped ADI reach our goals by representing our embedded processing portfolio to a growing number of new German, Swiss and Austrian engineers. Most importantly, they have contributed to the success of our Blackfin processors and platforms in Central Europe through best-in-class support and market understanding.”



The ADI Distribution Partner Excellence Award is based on an exacting rating program and recognizes those distributors around the world who differentiate themselves through consistent outstanding sales performance, continuous improvement, strategic contribution to ADI's technology and market leadership.



SPOERLE is part of the worldwide Arrow Electronics Group, and as such has an inventory of a full line of ADI's product offerings, including analog ICs, embedded processors including digital signal processors (DSPs) and micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) products, available to customers in Central and Eastern Europe.

