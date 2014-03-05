© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com Analysis | March 05, 2014
Global revenue for Digital Power supplies and ICs jump in 2014
The global market for digital power is undergoing explosive growth, with revenues for digital power supplies and digital power integrated circuits (ICs) each projected to jump almost 65 percent in 2014, according to IHS Technology.
Global revenue for digital power supplies is forecast to approach $3.3 billion in 2014 and then climb to $11.8 billion in 2018, according to “The World Market for Digital Power - 2014.” Meanwhile, global revenue for digital power ICs will top $605 million in 2014, and then reach $3.1 billion by 2018.
“The market for digital power solutions is already well-established in the server and telecommunication markets,” said Jonathon Eykyn, power supply and storage component analyst for IHS. “However, IHS is now starting to see growing adoption across a much broader range of products and applications, which is driving rapid growth.”
Digital power offers customers many advantages over traditional analog power, Eykyn noted, including the reduction of the overall bill-of-materials cost. This is done by consolidating the number of discrete components, reducing the carbon footprint, increasing power density, providing the ability to monitor and optimize power levels and system requirements while in operation, and speeding time to market for products.
Delta Electronics held the largest share of the 2013 digital power supply market, with an estimated 10.3 percent of total industry revenue. It was followed by Eltek and Emerson with 9.1 percent and 8.8 percent market share, respectively.
In the digital power IC market, Texas Instruments led with an estimated 9.8 percent. Infineon and Powervation came next, garnering 9.6 percent and 8.9 percent market share, respectively.
“Both the digital power supply and digital power IC markets remain fairly fragmented, with no suppliers having a dominant position,” said Eykyn. “This means that competition and innovation remain high as companies seek to win major customers.”
