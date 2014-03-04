© nickondr dreamstime.com

Leoni: Wiring systems for Polaris

Leoni obtained two new orders from Polaris Industries Inc., a US-based manufacturer of all-terrain recreational and utility off-road vehicles.

In the fourth quarter of 2013, Polaris nominated Leoni as supplier of wiring systems for two new off-road vehicles. Leoni will design, develop and produce chassis and box harnesses, which connect together to deliver the overall electric and electronic system functionality. Engineering support will be provided, too. The start of production is planned for the third quarter of 2014.



“In order to enhance our business, we are developing new customer groups and entering further markets. The Power Sports segment offers big potential for Leoni, in particular in the Americas,” states Dr Andreas Brand, member of Leoni AG’s Management Board with responsibility for the Wiring Systems Division (WSD). The company’s Power Sports business unit has been established in 2013 and comprises all activities for recreational and utility machines like side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles and quads as well as snowmobiles, jet-skis and motorbikes.