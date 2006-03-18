SN100C covering almost 100% of Scandinavia

The use of SN100C in HAL processes has become very well-spread in the Scandinavia.

SN100C, which is manufactured by German based Belver Zinn on license from Japanese Nihon Superior, is beeing distributed in the Scandinavia by Candor Sweden AB. SN100C is today used by the entire PCB industry in Norway. In Denmark only Printca has chosen not to adopt this process. Chemitallic is another Danish PCB provider that doesn't use this process but Chemitallic could handle orders of PCBs with SN100C as surface finish since the company cooperates with BB Electronics on this process.



"For a very long time we thought that the HAL/HASL process would disappear but the requirements from the customers made that the PCB makers kept the process and now jus switched over to the SN100C alloy", Kerstin Berglund at the SN100C distributor in Scandinavia, Candor Sweden AB told evertiq.



"As a supplier to the PCB industry we are very happy to see that the customers have discovered the benefits of using HAL where it is possble. Nothing features the same solderability as the solderwire. SN100C features a shelf life longer-lasting than the Chem-Sn and the Chem Ni/Au features", Kerstin Berglund added.



In Sweden Elektrotryck is the only PCB provider that has chosen not to use the SN100C process. But even Elektrotryck can receive such orders since they are able to use a partner for this process. Elektrotryck is using an autocatalytic silver process called ESM100 developed by the surface finish specialist Polymerkompositer based in Norrtälje, Sweden. According to polymerkompositer the ESM100 autocatalytic silver process is a fine alternative to the leaded HAL process. The price for the ESM100 process is about the same as for the SN100C process but according to Polymerkompositer the ESM100 features benefits comparable to tenfold more expensive processes such as the gold based processes. The solderability of the ESM100 is according to Elektrotryck tremendous. Elektrotryck's customers have responded very positive on this new process.