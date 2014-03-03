© Bosch Electronics Production | March 03, 2014
Bosch to build new plant in Russia
The Bosch Group has laid the foundation stone for its new plant in Russia: from 2015, Bosch automotive technology will also be rolling off the assembly line in Samara.
The site itself covers a total surface area of some 200'000 square meters, the equivalent of about 29 soccer fields. The buildings will offer some 22'000 square meters of floor space and will be used for manufacturing, administration, and logistics. By the end of 2016, the company will have invested some 50 million euros in Samara. When work is completed, some 500 associates will be working there.
As a result of low vehicle density and vehicle age – almost every second car in Russia is older than ten years – Bosch expects the country's annual vehicle production to grow continuously, from almost two million today to some three million in 2020. "The new manufacturing site in Samara is the next step in our long-term strategy. We aim to expand our presence in this region and seize the opportunities that the market offers," says Gerhard Pfeifer, president of the Bosch Group in Russia and CIS, at the official laying of the foundation stone. "This investment reflects our positive expectations of the Russian market."
Until now, the Chassis Systems Control, Starter Motors and Generators, and Diesel Systems divisions have been present in Samara. In the future, the Electric Drives division will also have a home here. With the new plant, Bosch aims to manufacture automotive technologies primarily for local customers. These will include, for instance, anti-lock braking systems, starters and generators, common rail injectors for commercial vehicles, and windshield wiper systems. "By adding another local production site, we will be closer to our customers and will thus be better able to respond to their needs," said the Bosch representative Gerhard Pfeifer. "The location in the European part of Russia is perfectly suited to this aim, not least because of the region's highly-qualified specialist workforce and excellent infrastructure."
