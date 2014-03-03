© ilya shahau dreamstime.com

AB Elektronik: Negotiations failed

An agreement between the management of AB Elektronik (part of TT electronics) and works council / union appears to be unfeasible.

The management of AB Elektronik announced last week, that all attempts to come to a mutual agreement have ended without consensus, according to local media Ruhrnachrichten.



The management has therefore asked the works council to "to perform so-called conciliation committee proceedings under the guidance of an impartial chairman".