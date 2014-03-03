© pengyou93-dreamstime.com

Rofin acquires FiLaser’s assets

Rofin-Sinar Technologies and FiLaser have entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement, under which Rofin will acquire the assets of FiLaser and subsidiaries.

The transaction contains all intellectual property including trademarks, know-how, patents and patent applications of FiLaser. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in March 2014.



“We are proud that FiLaser selected Rofin to market this technology. With the signing of the Asset Purchase Agreement, we are able to upgrade and complement our comprehensive ultra-short pulse laser offering with a specialized unique technology for the cutting of brittle materials, like glass and sapphire. The commercialization of this technology is an important step for the industry in improving the cutting performance of these materials and subsequently the wider use of laser technology,” said Günther Braun, President and CEO of Rofin. “We look forward to further developing and applying this technology to a broader range of materials.”



Jeffrey Albelo, CEO and Chairman of FiLaser, also commented on the transaction: “Rofin is an ideal technology commercialization vector, bringing scale, experience and integration prowess to bear on the problems of technology development and dissemination. We believe the nexus of FiLaser innovation and Rofin expertise in systems and lasers to be a winning combination. It enables optimal capture in the broadest market cross-section and greatly improves the adoption profile. We expect great things and we are excited to have our technology become a part of the Rofin technology portfolio.”