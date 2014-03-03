© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

BASF to establish new plant in China

BASF will build a new world scale production plant to manufacture specialty amines at its existing wholly-owned site in the Nanjing Chemical Industry Park in China.

The plant, which is scheduled to come on stream in late 2015, will have dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) and polyetheramines (PEA) as the main products. The new plant complements existing facilities in Germany and the U.S. for DMAPA and PEA.



“BASF is a leading supplier of DMAPA and PEA globally, and this investment reflects our continued commitment to meeting the growing market demand in Asia Pacific,” said Sanjeev Gandhi, President of BASF’s Intermediates division. “Our ability to produce these products within the region will strengthen our supply reliability and better serve our customers with shorter lead times.”



“The investment is driven by the increasing consumption of personal care products by the growing middle class in China and in Asia,” said Dr. Guido Voit, Senior Vice President, BASF Intermediates, Asia Pacific. “Additionally, the development in the construction, wind energy and coatings industries in China and other emerging countries in Asia will continue to drive demand for PEA.”



DMAPA is used in various applications including dye-stuff intermediates, lubricant additives, electroplating, coupling agents for rubber and others.



PEA is an intermediate chemical for epoxy curing agents used in the production of plastics, polyurea coatings, adhesives, reaction injection moulding and wind blade composites.