camLin completes acquisition of XperiDesk software

camLine GmbH, a provider of manufacturing software solutions, has completed the acquisition of the XperiDesk software suite and related IP of the Process Relations GmbH.

Their two founders Dr. Dirk Ortloff and Dr. Jens Popp, have joined the camLine team and will continue to develop and market XperiDesk as a Process Development Execution System (PDES).



“Joining camLine will help us to better position XperiDesk on the market. We get the viable infrastructure to raise the product to the next level,” said Dr. Ortloff. He will be the responsible product manager of XperiDesk at camLine.



“As a provider for Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), we see the necessity to support and improve the collaboration of R&D with manufacturing. The integration of XperiDesk with our in-house product lines LineWorks and InFrame Synapse is a future oriented approach from which our customers will benefit to cut time-to-market and reduce development costs,” said Heinz Linsmaier, chief executive officer of the camLine GmbH.