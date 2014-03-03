© marcin-kempski-dreamstime.com

CTS to consolidate Canadian operation

CTS Corporation intends to consolidate its Canadian operation in Streetsville, Ontario, into other existing CTS facilities. The consolidation process is expected to be completed in the first half 2015.

Operations at the Canadian facility will be transferred to CTS’ facilities in Mexico and China. The decision to consolidate the Canadian operation is part of CTS’ overall strategic plan to simplify its business model and rationalise CTS’ global footprint.