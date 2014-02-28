© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

Fabstream eyes the DIY crowd with new partnership

Fabstream, the integrated PCB design and manufacturing service developed by DownStream Technologies, has formed a new partnership with Elecro-Labs.com.

Electro-Labs.com is a resource for DIY engineers and hobbyists.



As part of the partnership, Electro-Labs.com will use Fabstream's, SoloPCB design software to publish projects based on the SoloPCB design flow. Users can then download project tutorials to follow the design of the electronic circuits and how Fabstream can help them manufacture the circuits to be installed in their project.



"We are excited to announce this partnership with Electro-Labs.com," said Rick Almeida, Managing Director of Fabstream. "Together we provide the DIY electronic engineer and hobbyist a unique and easy to learn and holistic solution to electronic circuit design and manufacturing," he added.



"We view the Fabstream solution as unique, providing DIY engineers free, commercial quality PCB design tools coupled with low-cost PCB manufacturing. Electro-Labs.com will then extend that concept further by providing the designs, notes and tutorials to help electronic enthusiasts select and complete the projects that are of interest to them, whether they are starting a new project or working of an existing reference design," said Abdulgafur Mujdeci, Managing Director of Electro-Labs.com.