Plexus to close Ciudad Juarez, Mexico Facility

Plexus Corp. plans to close the 210'000 sq. ft. manufacturing operation in Juarez, Mexico.

The closure of the facility is expected to result in restructuring charges of approximately USD 5.5 to USD 7.5 million. These actions are projected to be complete by December 2014. It is anticipated that existing business in Juarez will be transferred to the new Plexus facility currently under construction in Guadalajara, Mexico.



Dean Foate, Chairman, President and CEO, commented, “Despite our focused effort, it has been an ongoing challenge to secure sufficient business for our facility in Juarez. The decision to close the facility is especially difficult considering the dedication of our approximately 250 employees at the site. We are sensitive to the impact this has on them, their families and the community and are committed to working closely with the site management team to ensure that our employees receive assistance during the transition.”