© leifstiller-dreamstime.com

New CST office opens in Poland

Computer Simulation Technology (CST), Darmstadt, opens a new office in Warsaw, Poland, strengthening the sales and support channels for their electromagnetic (EM) simulation tools in the Baltic region.

The new CST branch office has been established to enhance the company’s operations in Poland and will focus on offering a local, personalized approach to addressing the EM simulation needs of industry and academia. It will be the hub for sales efforts in the Baltic regio.



The Baltic countries and Poland in particular, are thriving markets, with numerous academic and industrial institutions leading the way in technological development. The innovative research and development efforts taking place in these countries, alongside a growing interest in EM simulation software, have shown CST the potential for its products in the region.



“We see Poland as an important market for CST and we’re happy that we now have a local office closely connected to this market,” commented Dr. Ralf Ehmann, CST Director of Sales for Europe, Africa & South America. “The office also presents us with a great opportunity to further our activities in the Baltic countries.”



“Through company visits and workshops, we will improve our understanding of this market’s challenges,” said Jarek Kwiatkowski, Sales Manager for Central and Eastern Europe. “Experience has shown that working closely with our customers will enable us to help them reach their development goals faster.”