Micron Lexar deal to be stopped?

Carl Icahn, a major owner at Lexar, wants interrupt the negotiations in the deal with Micron. He thinks Micron's bid was to low.

Carl Icahn together with other investors ownes half of Lexars stock capital. These investors now wants to interrupt the negotiations between Micron and Lexar. They claimed that the bid of $680 million, was to low and the the management didn't take the time to think long enough to ensure that Lexar was provided the best bid and that Lexar should consider bids from other competitors like Hynix, Toshiba and Samsung.