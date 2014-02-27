© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Gardien expands services in Anaheim to include TDR

Gardien Services USA, has added Time Domain Reflectrometry (TDR) testing to its Quality Assurance Services available at its Anaheim facility.

As the complexity of PCBs has increased in recent years the TDR Testing requirements have also increased. In order to address the market’s needs Gardien have added TDR capability that is able to accommodate Single-Ended, Double-Ended or Buried Striplines.



Rick Meraw, Senior Vice President of Gardien Services USA, comments; “We are very pleased to expand our standardized services to the market. The technical expertise that Gardien Services brings will be an additional value to the local market. We are looking forward to developing stronger relations with the local PCB manufacturers.”