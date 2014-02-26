© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

LPKF upgrades Shanghai Application Center

A new laser system expands the abilities of the LPKF Application Center in Shanghai, China. Since December 2013 it is equipped with a brand new LPKF Presto laser scriber.

This laboratory size system extends the technical capabilities in researching sophisticated laser machining of thin-film modules up with different coating technologies.



LPKF SolarQuipment GmbH has developed the multi-function scribing system LPKF Presto for laboratory purposes. It allows process development for scribing thin film coatings of CdTe, aSi/µSi and CIGS, as well as the parameter determination for the LPKF Allegro production series.



“LPKF Presto is a very precise and flexible scribing tool which can easily be used to determine and confirm parameters for production lines equipped with the LPKF Allegro systems.” mentions Ricon Li, LPKF Solar Product Manager in Shanghai. The LPKF Shanghai Application Center now is ready to prove the system capabilities with customer samples.