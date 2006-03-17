Analogue expert to lead Consumer Power group at Intersil

Intersil has named Andrew Rhind to the position of vice president and general manager of the company's Consumer Power products group, which markets high-performance power solutions for the consumer electronics market.

Rhind most recently served as business director for Maxim Integrated Products' Mixed Signal product line, targeting consumer applications such as MP3, PMP (portable media player), LCD TV, cell phone, DSC (digital still camera) and notebook/PC applications. Prior to joining Maxim, Rhind held a sales director position at TMT/Credence Systems and various engineering management positions at Microunity Systems, Elantec and Harris Semiconductor. He began his career in the semiconductor industry at Analog Devices, where he held both test and product engineering positions, after receiving his BSEE from the University of Limerick, Ireland.



In addition to the hire of Andrew Rhind, Intersil has announced the promotions of four people to run the remaining product groups. The promotions include Paul Sferrazza, vice president and general manager of the Computing Power products group, Davin Lee, vice president and general manager of the Industrial and Communications Power products group, Simon Prutton, vice president and general manager of the Analogue and Mixed Signal products group, and Susan Hardman, vice president and general manager of the Automotive and Specialty products group. All of the vice presidents/general managers report directly to Lou DiNardo, Intersil's president and chief operating officer.



“Andrew's strong consumer background and extensive technical expertise makes him a highly valuable addition to our management team,” said Lou DiNardo, Intersil's president and chief operating officer. “In his new role, he will lead our efforts in the consumer electronics power management space. Additionally, our new organizational structure allows us to focus our efforts in five key segments that allow us to compete effectively in the high-performance analogue industry. We will continue to drive solid growth in our target markets as a pure-play analogue company.”