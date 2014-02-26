© tom_schmucker-dreamstime.com

Kongsberg charged with allegations of corruption

The Norwegian National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of Economic and Environmental Crime (ØKOKRIM) has taken out charges against Kongsberg with allegations of corruption

The charge is related to allegations of corruption (cf. Norwegian penal code §276a, cf. §276b, cf. §48a) related to deliveries of communication equipment to Romania from 1999 to 2008.



Kongsberg has said it will cooperate closely with Økokrim and other relevant authorities to clarify all the facts in relation to the charges.



The company has a zero-tolerance for corruption among its employees, consultants and business associates. And has a anti-corruption program as an integrated part of its operations.