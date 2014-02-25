German components distribution market grows again

© dmitry-bomshtein-dreamstime.com

A strong recovery in the fourth quarter led to a break-even in the 2013 German components distribution market.

© FBDi

According to FBDi, the turn-over in the fourth quarter 2013 grew by 6.6% to 651 Mio. Euro, compared to the fourth quarter of 2012. Thanks to continuously strong bookings (703 Million) the book-to-bill ratio (ratio of new orders placed to billed) was 1.08, which paves the way for a good start into 2014. As the FBDi has adjusted the figures for 2013 slightly downwards, the predicted single digit growth ended in a balanced result. The total turn-over for 2013 was 2,75 Billion Euro.Concerning the various components groups, semiconductors and passive components increased each by 6.3% to 443 Mio. resp. 96 Mio. Euro. Electromechanical grew by 9% to 70 Mio. Euro, power supplies even by 20.3%. The overall revenue split did not change – semiconductors are still the strongest components group with 68%, followed by passives (15%), electromechanical (11%), displays (3%), power supplies (2%) and others.Georg Steinberger, FBDi Chairman of the board, said: “The market has obviously finished its repose of two years, and distributors gather momentum again. The optimism seems to be justified, considering the massive increase in demand. What remains is the price situation. In spite of the popularity of electronics at large, the industry still seems to work off overcapacities, with a corresponding impact on the purchasing habits (short-term).”The FBDi business climate index* (based on the German school grading system), indicates the outlook for this quarter with 2.78, for second financial quarter with 2.54 and for the upcoming 12 months with 2.37, according to FBDi members – which is significantly more positively.*The FBDi business climate index includes orders on hand, incoming orders, revenues, and profits and is anonymously compiled on a quarterly basis.