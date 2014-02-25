© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Toshiba's strategy for healthcare business

Toshiba Corporation has introduced the strategy that it will promote to establish its healthcare business as a third main pillar of operations, along with its energy and storage businesses.

The core of the strategy is to develop four business areas, prevention, diagnosis and treatment, prognosis and nursing care and health promotion, with the aim of achieving JPY 600 billion (roughly EUR 4.2 billion) in sales in fiscal year 2015.



Diagnosis and treatment is an already tried and tested business that includes such diagnostic imaging equipment as computed tomography systems. Toshiba will now cultivate prevention, which includes reducing the risk of ill by monitoring and predicting individual health; prognosis and nursing care.