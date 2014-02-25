© bellemedia-dreamstime.com

Investor withdraws from Loewe deal

The insolvent German TV-manufacturer has hit yet another speed bump as one of its investors has decided to pull out of the deal to purchase some assets and keep the brand alive.

In a recent Ad Hoc, the company informs that: the investor group Sepmeier, Kalmund and Gesmar-Larsen, intends to withdraw from the recently signed purchase contract for assets belonging to the companies in liquidation, Loewe Opta GmbH and Loewe AG.



Loewe intends to object to these actions and to call upon the buyers to go ahead with the deal because it does not believe there is any legal basis for them to withdraw from the contract. Loewe is currently considering legal action.