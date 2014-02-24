© dmitriy-shironosov-dreamstime.com

Intel signs with Asus, Lenovo, Dell and Foxconn

Signaling the expanding availability of tablets and smartphones powered by Intel, Intel Corporation President Renee James announced three new multiyear agreements with device manufacturers for Intel-based mobile devices.

Intel and Lenovo plans to introduce new Intel-based mobile devices this year. Additionally, ASUS will bring a full portfolio of Intel-based smartphones and tablets to market this year.



Dell and Intel are expanding the long-standing collaboration between the two companies to include a range of tablets that started with the introduction of the Dell Venue line in fall of last year.



Finally, Foxconn and Intel are teaming up to drive the broader, global availability of Intel-based Android tablets. Intel will provide Intel Atom processors and communications platforms for a range of Foxconn products, beginning with tablets, this year.