© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

MobiTV collaborates with Jabil to develop HDMI dongle

MobiTV has entered into a strategic collaboration with Jabil Circuit, aiming to bring wireless operators new opportunities into the home viewing ecosystem.

Together, the companies have developed MobiTV's white-label HDMI dongle that can be branded and deployed by wireless operators to deliver a “in-home TV everywhere experience” to their existing customers or as a value-add offering to entice new customers. The partnership leverages Jabil's manufacturing and distribution capabilities with MobiTV's Connected Media Platform to bring the solution to market quickly.



“The HDMI dongle is the first, comprehensive, customizable, full-service offering to provide wireless operators with a low-barrier-to-entry option for reaching consumers on any screen with an HDMI-compatible port,” said Charlie Nooney, CEO at MobiTV. “Collaborating with Jabil on the hardware side has enabled MobiTV to create and quickly deliver a complete, integrated solution that gives wireless operators the ability to attack the connected home by leveraging their strengths: mobile devices, networks, and valuable customer media services.”



“The collaboration with MobiTV marks a significant step in the proliferation of TV Everywhere services,” said Keith Cochran, Vice President, Digital Home, Jabil Circuit, Inc. “Our global manufacturing leadership combined with MobiTV's expertise in content delivery and software development has enabled us to efficiently and quickly bring an HDMI dongle solution to market giving MobiTV customers a cost-effective and turnkey option for diversifying their TV

Everywhere product and service offerings.”