Foxconn and a smart choice

GoPro has confidentially filed for an IPO, offering documents with the SEC to sell its common stock. EMS-giant Foxconn - and chip maker Ambarella - should be in for a little extra cash.

Traditional camera companies - such as Nikon or Olympus - are having a bit of trouble at the moment. Due to the immense popularity of smartphones (and the cameras therein), many analysts have predicted a contraction of the market for compact cameras.GoPro however, seems to be humming a different tune. It sold more than 2.3 million of its cameras in 2012, with some USD 500 million in gross revenue. Given the fact that only companies with less than USD 1 billion in sales can file for a confidential IPO under the JOBS Act, it appears that GoPro is still below that mark. This also suggests that there is still room for more. At least founder and CEO Nick Woodman seems to believe so.Now what has GoPro's success to do with Foxconn? The Taiwan based EMS giant was clever enough to acquire a 9% stake in GoPro for USD 200 million in 2012. If GoPro continues to rake in money, Foxconn could see a rather impressive return on that particular investment.Ambarella on the other hand (and as HD camera SoC manufacturer) can be found in every GoPro's Hero cameras. And here too, seems to be room for growth.