© gingergirl dreamstime.com

Enics Suzhou becomes ISO/TS16949 compliant

Enics plant in Suzhou, China has received ISO/TS 16949 compliance letter stating its conformity with ISO/TS16949:2009, the globally recognized Quality System Requirement used in the automotive industry.

In order to meet customer expectations, Enics has decided to become ISO/TS16949 compliant during this year. The start is now made with Enics Suzhou, receiving this letter of conformity by Intertek. Other Enics units will follow and will become ISO/TS16949 compliant within the course of 2014.



„We anticipate that standards and systems used in the automotive industry will soon become applicable also to the professional industrial electronics sector. As Enics is one of the leaders specifically focused on the professional market-segment, we want to be a front-runner in delivering the highest quality products and services to our customers,” says Dirk Zimanky, Senior Vice President, Market Execution.



„I am proud of my team as they have done an excellent work. Enics Suzhou is the youngest member of Enics network and is located close to one of the Industrial Electronics powerhouses in China, close to Shanghai. It serves multiple global operating OEMs with professional manufacturing services. Having now passed a very demanding certification process should give to our existing and future customers’ clear assurance and evidence of the professional capabilities of our operations in Enics Suzhou”, adds Jane Liu, Plant Manager Enics Suzhou.