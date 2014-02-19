© mircea bezergheanu dreamstime.com Analysis | February 19, 2014
ITC files case, Taiwanese makers need to react sccurately
ITC announced that Taiwanese and Chinese PV products exported to the U.S. have caused substantial damages to the U.S. PV industry.
Henceforth, DOC will take over the following administrative processes and announce the anti-subsidy and anti-dumping tariffs by the end of March and mid-June, respectively.
“The point to the filing is that DOC can continue to probe the anti-dumping and subsidy issues. The result doesn’t make a huge difference to Chinese and Taiwanese PV industry because this is what manufacturers had expected. What really matters is DOC’s investigation results,” said Arthur Hsu, research manager of EnergyTrend.
EnergyTrend’s data shows that Taiwan’s cell shipment was around 6.5GW in 2013, in which the first six largest export countries were China, Japan, Germany, U.S.A., Malaysia, and UK, representing 83% of the total shipment in 2013. Although the shipment to USA only accounted for about 5%, most of the cells exported to China were actually indirectly shipped to the US.
From such point of view, demand from the U.S. market truly represented about 50% of Taiwan’s total shipment last year. In SolarWorld’s petition, Taiwanese manufacturers were only accused of dumping. Therefore, how Taiwanese PV manufacturers defend themselves against real dumping, or against being imposed high anti-dumping tariffs, will be the main issue for them and the Taiwanese government.
“Judging from previous cases, anti-dumping duty usually presses manufacturers into severe challenges,” said Hsu. “As the investigation result will profoundly affect Taiwanese and Chinese manufacturers’ future strategies in the U.S. market, Chinese makers have already turned to the Chinese government for further supports to eliminate potential harm as much as possible and maintain Chinese manufacturers’ best interests in the U.S. market.”
Thus, it’s not surprised that Yingli and Hanwha SolarOne want to act as Taiwanese manufacturers’ respondents in this case. Moreover, it’s not difficult to tell how solitude Taiwanese PV industry is compare to the immediate, careful and accurate reactions taken by both the Chinese manufacturers and the Chinese government. EnergyTrend believes that DOC’s anti-dumping probe will definitely affect Taiwanese PV industry in the future. As a result, institutes should react more carefully and accurately to ensure the best interests in the U.S. market.
“The point to the filing is that DOC can continue to probe the anti-dumping and subsidy issues. The result doesn’t make a huge difference to Chinese and Taiwanese PV industry because this is what manufacturers had expected. What really matters is DOC’s investigation results,” said Arthur Hsu, research manager of EnergyTrend.
EnergyTrend’s data shows that Taiwan’s cell shipment was around 6.5GW in 2013, in which the first six largest export countries were China, Japan, Germany, U.S.A., Malaysia, and UK, representing 83% of the total shipment in 2013. Although the shipment to USA only accounted for about 5%, most of the cells exported to China were actually indirectly shipped to the US.
From such point of view, demand from the U.S. market truly represented about 50% of Taiwan’s total shipment last year. In SolarWorld’s petition, Taiwanese manufacturers were only accused of dumping. Therefore, how Taiwanese PV manufacturers defend themselves against real dumping, or against being imposed high anti-dumping tariffs, will be the main issue for them and the Taiwanese government.
“Judging from previous cases, anti-dumping duty usually presses manufacturers into severe challenges,” said Hsu. “As the investigation result will profoundly affect Taiwanese and Chinese manufacturers’ future strategies in the U.S. market, Chinese makers have already turned to the Chinese government for further supports to eliminate potential harm as much as possible and maintain Chinese manufacturers’ best interests in the U.S. market.”
Thus, it’s not surprised that Yingli and Hanwha SolarOne want to act as Taiwanese manufacturers’ respondents in this case. Moreover, it’s not difficult to tell how solitude Taiwanese PV industry is compare to the immediate, careful and accurate reactions taken by both the Chinese manufacturers and the Chinese government. EnergyTrend believes that DOC’s anti-dumping probe will definitely affect Taiwanese PV industry in the future. As a result, institutes should react more carefully and accurately to ensure the best interests in the U.S. market.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments