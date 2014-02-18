© luchschen dreamstime.com

Cogent Technology invests in Mydata

To support the growth it is seeing in orders and to further boost its future competitiveness, Suffolk-based Cogent Technology has placed an order for a new-generation MY200DX-10 pick-and-place machine from MYDATA.

Most recently the company has been using an MY100DX-14 in a synergy combination with an MY9e. When the new MY200DX-10 is delivered, however, this will work in synergy with the existing MY100DX-14 to give a combination that is equally suited to high-throughput and high-mix applications. The MY9 will be retained, and used to create a new line to provide an enhanced fast-track new product introduction (NPI) service, and a more responsive service for very low volume runs.



“Over the years, we have had excellent service from the MYDATA machines and from the MYDATA team,” said Nigel Slator, Managing Director of Cogent, “so, with our business growing rapidly, we had no hesitation in making a further substantial investment in MYDATA equipment, especially as the new-generation MY200 machines have so much to recommend them.”



“We are particularly enthusiastic about the latest generation hydra head on the MY200DX, which can place up to 40,000 fine-pitch components per hour. We’re also impressed by the new vision system, which is now even easier to program for new parts than its predecessors and which has been specifically designed to minimise the number of spurious rejects and further increase the ‘real’ speed of the machine”



The MY200DX-10 machine purchased by Cogent Technology is a high-speed all-in-one mounter that when combined with their existing MY100DX-14 will provide up to 256 feeder positions and a top speed of 74,000 components per hour.