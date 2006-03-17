New test solution for PoC mobile phones

Suppose you want to schedule a private engagement or business appointment simply by pressing a button, i.e. without getting involved in a lengthy phone conversation or complicated SMS - push to talk over cellular (PoC) makes it possible.

The bidirectional radio service is based on packet-switched voice transmission in GPRS, WCDMA or CDMA2000 networks without spatial limitations. This service provides a cost-efficient means of group communications for closed user groups - both for business customers and private users.



The Open Mobile Alliance (OMA) standardization committee issued the first open standard for PoC in mid-2005 and shortly thereafter the corresponding test cases. Based on the R&S CRTU-ATE application test environment software platform, Rohde & Schwarz now also offers test solutions for MMS - and for PoC: Rohde & Schwarz presents the first test server that provides developers of PoC clients with a standardized reference, complementing the R&S CRTU family of protocol testers and the R&S CMU200 universal radio communication tester. Validated test cases for certifying the PoC function on mobile phones will also be provided.