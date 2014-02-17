© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

New Loewe and Hisense expand strategic TV partnership

The owners of New Loewe have reached agreement with the Chinese company Hisense to further expand the two companies’ strategic partnership.

In July 2013, Loewe had announced an exclusive partnership with Hisense, one of the world’s largest consumer electronics manufacturers.



Through this cooperation, the traditional German brand will gain access to the latest TV technology components and to key sales markets in Asia. By offering innovative premium products, the company aims to tap younger, broader-based customer groups in future in particular. Within this partnership, Loewe plans to sell TV sets worth more than one billion euros by 2016.



Comments Jan Gesmar-Larsen, Advisory Board Chairman of New Loewe GmbH: “Our cooperation with Hisense, initiated by Matthias Harsch, will ensure that Loewe products continue to inspire customers with their technology and design quality. This way, we can offer our customers the best of both worlds – outstanding development and design ‘made in Germany’ combined with state-of-the-art technology from Asia. New Loewe stands for unique home entertainment and digital lifestyle products meeting the utmost quality standards achieved over several decades.”



The Chinese technology manufacturer Hisense will in turn gain access to the high-performance TV software developed by Loewe.



“Today, it is the user-friendliness and flexibility of TV software that determine success in the TV appliance market. With Loewe’s highly developed software, we are superbly positioned for the future – both in Europe and in Asia”, commented Dr. Lan Lin, Executive Vice President, Hisense.



New Loewe will present its new lifestyle products at the IFA fair in Berlin in September this year already. One absolute highlight will be Europe’s first premium curved UHDTV (ultrahigh-definition TV). The final assembly of New Loewe products remains in Germany, as well as the brand-relevant functions such as design, engineering and software development.