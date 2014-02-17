© wizzyfx-dreamstime.com

Isola expands production in Germany

Isola Group has now started the production of GETEK laminates and prepegs at its facility in Düren, Germany, with the aim to shorten lead times to Isola’s European customers.

"Isola is committed to continual improvement in servicing printed circuit board fabricators around the world. The addition of GETEK production in our German facility will provide faster delivery times for the European market,” stated Karl Stollenwerk, President of Isola Europe and Managing Director of Isola GmbH, Germany.